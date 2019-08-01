Room Request! JW Marriott Nashville

If Nashville isn’t on your bucket list yet, you’ve now got yet another amazing reason to make the trip to this legendary music town. Luxury hotel JW Marriott has set up shop right downtown, offering the city’s first upscale luxury amenities. From their world class restaurant to their gorgeous spa and rooftop pool, there’s a million ways for you to kick back, relax, and soak up that Tennessee sun while you’re in town.

Below, we drill General Manager Lukus Kindlesparker for what makes the hotel such a great addition the Nashville scene.

What makes the property so special?

JW Marriott Nashville is the only true luxury hotel brand in Nashville currently. Our central downtown location is complemented by attentive service, true Southern Hospitality, and thoughtful amenities such as our rooftop steakhouse Bourbon Steak by Michelin-Starred and Celebrity Chef Michael Mina. We are genuinely proud to provide an elevated, authentic Music City experience that is unrivaled.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Our downtown hotel rises from one of the highest elevation points in the city which has not only served to redefine the Nashville skyline, but more importantly, affords for stunning skyline views from every vantage point. These panoramic views are appropriately showcased by floor-to-ceiling windows in each of our luxuriously appointed guestrooms and suites and offer an inspiring way to begin and end an exciting day in Music City.

What are some of the coolest elements of the rooms?

Because of our building’s curved design, we found that, in our Executive Suites, there was additional space towards the back of the room, directly across from floor-to-ceiling windows, that provide incredible views of the cityscape below. Instead of closing this area off, we chose to transform the space by creating a special seating area in the hopes of encouraging what we call “Mindful Moments” here at JW. Since opening, guest feedback on this area has been extremely positive – it’s interesting what some guests use this special area for; from reading their favorite book, to meditation, and simply just taking a quiet moment to pause and reflect, we’re happy to know that this particular feature of our guest rooms is utilized and appreciated by our valued guests.

What’s your personal favorite room?

The Griffin Suite, also known as our Vice Presidential Suite. All of our Griffin Suites are housed on the uppermost floors of the hotel and offer a kitchenette, expanded bathroom, and luxurious sitting area. If guests are traveling to Nashville multi-generationally, or simply coming to gather with friends, I highly recommend this particular room type. In addition, this suite and all others, come with Executive Lounge access which provides an incredible valued by way of access to breakfast, cold and hot beverages throughout the day, and nightly hors d’oeuvres.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

During the construction phase, we were visited by an owl that perched on our crane almost nightly. Owls are known to represent good luck and wisdom, because oft his, we decided to create a cocktail in honor of our nightly visitor which can be experienced in our Cumberland Lobby Bar. The cocktail is named – the MoscOWL Mule and is served in very unique, owl shaped, bronze demitasse.

What is the rate?

We average nightly rates around $499 in high demand months and $289 in low demand months, which include various times in the summertime and over the holiday season.