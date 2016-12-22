While the Jersey Shore might conjure images of quaint family beach days for some and raucous nights for others, Borgata is a luxurious, sophisticated playground for an entirely different kind of beach-goer. Situated away from Atlantic City’s famous boardwalk, the property is home to both Borgata—where a massive casino guaranteed to keep gamblers occupied—and a smaller hotel called The Water Club, where guests can enjoy a two-story spa, high-end shopping and more.

For foodies, there are a whopping 13 restaurants to choose from, including Bobby Flay Steak, Wolfgang Puck American Grille and soon-to-open Angeline by Michael Symon. In addition, five bars including a beer garden and Premier Nightclub ensure that the party never stops.

Borgata’s Mark Vanderwielen gave us the inside scoop on the best suites to stay in.

The most requested room at Borgata:

Our Fiore Suites.

What makes them special:

With floor-to ceiling windows and beautiful views of the ocean and the bay, these striking suites are ideal for taking your vacation to the next level and really embracing the all-encompassing luxury Borgata has to offer.

The rate:

Fiore suites start from $179 mid-week.

Your personal favorite:

The Piatto suites at Borgata are beautiful. We actually just refreshed all 40 suites within the past year so they are one of our newest abodes.

Because…

Everything from the spacious living room area to the multimedia entertainment center exudes luxury. This suite features 1,500 square feet of space including a deep soaking bath, shower for two and a separate powder room. This suite is perfect for a bachelor or bachelorette party.

Fun facts:

Borgata means “little village” in Italian, which is extremely appropriate given the fact that this property offers everything under one roof—from world-class fine dining, to award-winning spas, to A-list entertainment—there is something here for everyone!