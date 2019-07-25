Room Request! 21c Museum Hotel Louisville

This historic property in Kentucky has been repurposed into an eclectic boutique hotel comprised of just 91 rooms. The 21c Museum Hotel Louisville has been an icon in the city for more than a decade, and is celebrated for supporting not only art and culture, but its guests. Upon entering this unique hotel, you will be greeted by a double-size replica of Michelangelo’s famous work of art: David. The hotel is located on Museum Row so it is only fitting that the museum within the hotel includes more than 9,000 square feet of exhibition space with rotating installations for visitors and locals to explore.

The rooms within the 21c Museum Hotel Louisville are bright and airy, with a luxurious yet welcoming atmosphere. From the Malin + Goetz bath amenities to the beautiful custom-designed furniture, you will be surrounded by the best of the best. Visit the in-house spa and fitness center for a treatment or a quick workout before exploring the city and when you come back later that evening, grab a cocktail at the hotel’s bar and restaurant: Proof on Main.

Below, the general manager of 21c Museum Hotel Louisville, Andrew Carter, gives us the inside scoop on the hotel’s most requested rooms.

What’s the most requested room?

The Rooftop Apartment.

What makes it so special?

The Rooftop Apartment is the ultimate retreat for a truly luxurious getaway. It’s a spacious one-bedroom suite with an expansive garden terrace that has sweeping views of downtown Louisville and the Ohio River. The apartment was originally designed by architect Deborah Berke as a private city residence for founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson and served as a blank canvas for their expanding art collection.

What is the rate?

Starting rate for the Rooftop Apartment is $1,250 per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite room is one of our Corner Suites: room 415. This suite has large, light-filled windows that overlook Main Street and David (inspired by Michelangelo), a 30-foot-tall golden replica of Michelangelo’s David, created by artist Serkan Özkaya.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Our 9,000 square feet of exhibition space is open to the public free of charge, 365 days a year and features rotating, curated contemporary art exhibitions and interactive, site-specific works. 21c Louisville is home to a flock of limited edition Red Penguin sculptures by artist collective Cracking Art. They greet guests throughout the hotel – in the lobby, elevators, restaurant, and guest rooms.