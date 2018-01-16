As you walk through the streets of New York’s Flatiron District, one thing becomes undoubtedly clear: either New York has an absurdly high volume of fitness studios or you’ve just landed yourself in the city’s “fitness capital.” Both, by the way, are fair statements to make.

So that’s why this winter, 5-star boutique hotel The New York EDITION is offering its first “Fitness in Flatiron” package. Spanning the weekend of February 2, 2018, guests can enjoy the EDITION’s luxe accommodations, neighboring eats, and finally, the star of the show: surrounding fitness studios. From SoulCycle to Y7 Yoga, choose from any of the package’s exclusive classes to build and tailor the ultimate wellness weekend. All classes are included in the package, but are not mandatory.

Booking is open until the dates of stay (February 2-4); single occupancy is $1,925 and double occupancy is $3,185.

Below, catch a peek of the itinerary (arranged by Tone Escapes):

Friday

– Checkin at The New York EDITION

– Introduction to Juice Cleanses at Juice Press

– Tone House @ 1:15pm

– Lunch at Dig Inn

– Barry’s Bootcamp @ 3:30pm

– FlyWheel @ 5:30pm

– Healthy post-dinner Cocktails at Casa Neta

Saturday

– Coffee in The New York EDITION’s Lobby Bar

– SoulCycle @ 9:30am with Mantas

– Juice Generation refreshment

– Fhitting Room @ 11:45am

– Lunch at Sweet Green Salad

– Shadow Box @ 2:30pm

– Y7 Yoga @ 4:30pm

– Dinner at Upland with trainers from the day and retreat leaders. *Discussions about fitness and nutrition to follow.

Sunday

– Drop luggage off at EDITION’s front desk for checkout and enjoy coffee in The New York EDITION’s Lobby Bar

– City Row @ 9:30am

– SLT @ 11:45am

– Lunch at Little Beet

– 305 Fitness @ 2:30pm

– Rumble @ 5:30pm

*Itinerary Subject to Change

Main Image: Pinterest