Our Top Four #BucketList Ski Trips

1. Skiing in Iceland’s Remote Troll Peninsula

When you combine jaw-dropping topography with barely-trecked terrain (hello, virgin powder), you get an endless amount of first track runs. Nestled in Iceland’s Troll Peninsula is Deplar Farm, a luxury resort smack dab in the middle of absolutely nowhere. It’s worth a visit any time of year (the resort offers hiking and surfing in the summer), but during the winter months, you can get airlifted to any spot you like and ski all the way down to the water’s edge. After skiing well into the middle of the night, trek back to Deplar to unwind at the luxe spa, which features pools heated by geothermal energy and two flotation tanks. Then grab a libation and lounge by the fire to catch a glimpse of the northern lights once the sun finally settles behind the mountains.

Ski Level: Terrain can be chosen based on skill level, but intermediate is recommended at minimum.

Price: Starts at $3,110 based on single occupancy, with heli-skiing and accommodations included. Heli season buyout rates start at $43,200.

2. A Ski Safari Across the French Alps

Eleven Experience is debuting its latest property, and it’s a bucket-list entry for sure; Chalet Hibou officially opens for ski season in November in the French Alps. The seven-room property (all with en suite bathrooms) is right in the epicenter of seven world-class ski resorts, including Sainte-Foy, Val d’Isère, Tignes, Les Arcs, and La Rosière, so skiers are granted access to ski a different resort every day. The chalet’s proximity to the Italian border provides guests with three heli-ski bases, the runs averaging 1,000 to 2,200 vertical meters, and the mountain of Le Miroir features off-piste runs that end straight at your chalet door. Back at the pad, relax after a day on the slopes in the outdoor hot tub or steam room, kick back and sip a cocktail by the roaring fire, and chill as your chef prepares Savoyarde dishes such as pumpkin velouté with the region’s famed Beaufort cheese, côte de boeuf, and Raclette and fondue. In the mornings, a local dairy farmer delivers yogurt to the chalet door to complement an impressive breakfast spread of muesli, house-made bread, and made-to-order eggs. Fine French cheeses and garden-fresh salads are served for lunch (yes, even in the backcountry). And no trip to France is complete without exquisite wine, so it comes as no surprise that nightly menu pairings are all part of the experience. Mais oui.

Ski Level: Intermediate to advanced.

Price: Winter buyout rates start at $9,300.

3. Heli-Skiing in Canada

Aspen’s The Little Nell hotel is expanding its adventure program, Nell Escapades, in 2019 with a heli-skiing trip in January alongside Canadian Mountain Holidays. The intimate trip is for a maximum of eight guests and will be hosted by three execs from The Little Nell. What to expect? An insanely challenging and adrenaline-pumping six days on the slopes, coupled with all the luxury of those Little Nell signature touches when it comes to accommodations and dining. Guests will ski with Little Nell managing director Simon Chen, the wines for dinner will be hand-selected by wine director and master sommelier Carlton McCoy, and executive sous-chef Keith Theodore will prepare mouthwatering dishes in tandem with the CMH culinary team. Another notable mention: You’ll be staying at luxury property Valemount Lodge. As far as the skiing is concerned, the Cariboo Mountains’ wide variety of terrain includes long, steep, exhilarating tree runs to wide-open glaciers. The group will have its own Bell 212 helicopter and two guides, allowing for a high degree of flexibility and unlimited skiing. With more than 592,000 acres (925 square miles) of skiable terrain and 498 named runs, these slopes have plenty of powder for everyone.

Ski Level: Skiers must be able to ski double-black-diamond terrain and have previous backcountry experience.

Price: Starts at $32,500 for one person in a single-occupancy room.

4. Skiing & Sailing in Tranquil Norway

Combine adventure skiing and sailing with Firebird Ski & Sail in the Norwegian Arctic Circle. Hop aboard a lavish floating chalet with accommodations for up to seven guests (including bespoke facilities) on the luxury Oyster 885 RS, and prepare to sail through the pristine wilderness of northern Norway and experience off-piste skiing that allows skiers to try out a different location every day. Traveling by boat means remote, off-the-beaten-track access, and a complete ban on helicopters and snowmobiles means this ski experience is one of pure tranquility. Once you’re back onboard after hitting the untouched terrain, it’s all luxury, all the way; boot heaters ensure guests’ ski boots are warm and dry when they slip them on, slippers and cashmere blankets are offered with morning coffee so you can sit on deck and watch the sunrise, and each room has an individually controlled heating system for ultimate comfort. Panoramic windows set the stage for meals. Menus are customizable and include Norwegian salmon and wine pairings.

Ski Level: Advanced.

Price: Rates start at $9,400 per person, per week.