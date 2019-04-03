Here’s How Vanessa Hudgens is Doing Coachella This Year

Actress and revered Coachella attendee Vanessa Hudgens glitters and twirls her way through festival season every year, garnering massive Instagram clout with every boho-chic ensemble she dons. Though her garb is always on-point, from cut-off jean shorts and boots to whimsical summer dresses, where Hudgens really shines is in the fact that she knows how to do a festival the right way. There is careful preparation in terms of packing for the long weekend versus packing your belt bag each day of the fest but inevitably, its human nature to forget something.

This year, Hudgens is partnering with Amazon to showcase her list of must-have items at a music festival. Amazon is taking that list one step further by implementing a curated digital storefront for Coachella. The first-ever store will feature all the essentials from portable fans and disposable cameras to sunglasses and nail art. Attendees can order in advance for delivery to their home or have their items delivered directly to an Amazon locker located inside the Coachella gates. Which basically means you have no excuse for forgetting, losing or missing anything.

“It’s no secret that Coachella is one of my favorite events of the year. I am pretty good at making sure I have all the essentials but it never fails that I forget something. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Amazon this year – they’ll have lockers in the festival grounds to make it easier to order something if I forget to pack it. The storefront will be packed with sunscreen, instant-print disposable cameras, extra phone chargers and all the other festival essentials,” Hudgens says of the activation.

Simply go online, peruse the Amazon storefront and select all the items that you will run out of (sunscreen, bugspray, film), break (sunglasses) or can never have enough of (deodorant, lip balm, hair ties). See below for Hudgens’ complete list of festival essentials.

– Miuco Womens Acrylic Handbag Handmade Ark Clutch Purse

– SOJOS Cat Eye Mirrored Flat Lenses Street Fashion Metal Frame Women Sunglasses

– Mocya Infinity Anklet

– Listerine Ready! Tabs

– Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Non-Greasy Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion

– Pedialyte Electrolyte Powder, Strawberry Lemonade

– Belkin Ultra Slim Portable Charger

– Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

– Ordenado Hair Bands

– L’Occitane Fast-Absorbing 20% Shea Butter Hand Cream