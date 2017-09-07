Born in Los Angeles to a family of musicians and playwrights, 17-year-old Skyler Grey was destined to be an artist. Since his first commission at the ripe age of 13, the teen street art sensation has been in demand by some of music’s biggest acts including The Game, Snoop Dogg and Ashlee Simpson – thanks to his singular style of painting pop icons in dynamic bursts of spray paint, house paint, and other mixed media. In the past few years, Grey’s work has been exhibited throughout London, Los Angeles and Dubai.

Most recently, “The Fresh Prince of Street Art,” as some have called him, showed at the contemporary art fair Art Wynwood with a mural painting originally commissioned by the Avant Gallery located inside the EPIC Hotel in Miami Florida in honor of the gallery’s 10th anniversary. Dmitry Prut, owner of the Avant Gallery, says that Grey fit perfectly with their vision to present the best in top emerging contemporary art on an international level. “Skyler is just a phenomenal talent,” says Prut. “I’ve known him since he was 13 when we first started working together, and I can tell you he has a better work ethic than many artists who are much older than him. He is quite a remarkable artist that comes around probably once in a century.”

While he may be young, Grey already has his eyes on the prize. “Dmitry and the Avant family see the overall vision of me being one of the biggest artists in the world,” says Grey. “They continue to aid me in getting me into the big collections, which has increased my price points and exposure.” As one of Forbes Magazine’s recently-named 30 Under 30 Art and Style for 2017, this artistic prodigy is giving the real Fresh Prince a run for his money.