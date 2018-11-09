No Selfies Please at Dolce & Gabbana Mercer Street

The Dolce & Gabbana Mercer Street location in New York City goes beyond your average shopping experience. With neon signs, cheetah print lounges and glamorous fashions adorning the store, it feels like a millennial’s mecca. But by introducing their unique event series earlier this year, the store has truly been transformed into a luxurious cultural hub in downtown Manhattan.

Each bi-monthly event is slated to focus on music, art, photography, food or film. The last event at DG Mercer Street was hosted by artist Chloe Wise and included a Drink & Draw experience where guests were able to draw Dolce & Gabbana male models.

For the third and most recent event in the series, D&G brought to life their No Selfies Please activation, hosted by celebrated photographer Emanuele D’Angelo.

No Selfies Please encouraged guests to ditch their phones and indulge in their beautiful surroundings. In exchange for avoiding self-documentation (sometimes easier said than done) guests were awarded with portraits from D’Angelo. With an eye for catching his subjects in the most authentic light, D’Angelo was an obvious choice to partner with D&G on this event. His works were on display throughout the boutique and the aesthetic was almost too perfect; it felt as though the photographs had been there all along.

With notable attendees including DJs Angel and Dren, Clara McGregor, Ivy Getty, Ari Lennox, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and others, the night proved to be interactive and glammed out.

Main photo credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com