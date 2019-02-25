Shop The Limited Edition Urbanears x Tove Lo Headphones

With a slew of summer music festival lineups already released, most audiophiles are busy preparing their internal arsenal of music knowledge. While it is always great to expand your encyclopedia of music with friends, courtesy of a high-quality speaker, sometimes you need to listen on your own. There are a list of headphones I can personally recommend, depending on your preferences. But, the newest release from Urbanears has caught both my eyes and ears.

Urbanears partnered with singer Tove Lo to create a limited edition pair of headphones as part of their Listen to Yourself campaign. Tove Lo custom-designed a pair of Plattan 2 Bluetooth headphones and the result is nothing short of inspiring. The eclectic singer married her bright, glitter-infused personality with a sleek and flirtatious style. The headphones feature an ergonomic fit, iridescent ear cups and will be available for $99 until supplies last.

Both Urbanears and Tove Lo hail from Stockholm, Sweden, making them ideal collaborators. With a shared love of self-expression and a boldly creative approach to design, the two created an inspiring pair of headphones that will surely allow listeners to showcase their vibrant personality while offering high-quality sounds.

The Plattan 2 Bluetooth Tove Lo headphones are available now until supplies last for $99 at urbanears.com, tove-lo.com and select retailers.