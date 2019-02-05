Exclusive Premiere: “Get Back Up” by Emarosa

Since rediscovering their musical identity, Emarosa has never been stronger. The indie rockers from Kentucky released “Don’t Cry” in early 2019 and with it came bright pop-punk vibes. Ahead of the release of their album Peach Club, the foursome are offering listeners another banger:”Get Back Up.” The anthemic song features a pulsating beat and a vulnerable narrative through the lyrics that truly demonstrates the strength of Emarosa.

“This is by far the most special song on the album for me. I wrote this song for my mom. She raised my sister and I by herself. We hit rock bottom many times, were kicked out of our home, living off food stamps, struggling to get by but that woman never gave up. No matter how many times we got knocked down, no matter how bad it got she was my rock and she got back up. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for her perseverance, love, and determination,” frontman Bradley Walden admits of the song and its inspiration.

Peach Club is due out February 8. Listen to “Get Back Up” below.