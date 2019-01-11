Sound Bite: Lana Del Rey, Elohim and Billie Eilish

We’ve made it through another week and it feels good. It feels especially good to have a new tune from our beloved Brooklyn Baby herself, Lana Del Rey, ahead of her long-awaited newest album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, expected to be released in 2019. Del Rey recently teased her upcoming music to attendees at The Ally Coalition’s 5th Annual Talent Show with producer/friend Jack Antonoff. Her new song (we refuse to write out the song’s long-winded and very The 1975-esque title) is filled with melancholy but also self-awareness, leading us to believe there will be a certain level ofmaturity on Del Rey’s new album.

Along with Lana Del Rey’s new release, we’re also hearing an edgier and more aggressive sound from producer/singer-songwriter Elohim on her newest single, “Buckets,”co-produced by Skrillex. Following the bubbly and bright “Connect With You,” Elohim’s track allows her to explore the opposite side of the sonic spectrum. In the world of indie-rock, Catfish and the Bottlemen are serving up a welcomed rock song, but with a positive storyline. The Welsh band is preparing listeners for their upcoming album and needless to say, we’re tuned in.

Teenaged rockstarlet Billie Eilish has yet to disappoint in terms of her carefully executed vocals and honestly raw social media presence. The superstar singer has released a new song called “When I Was Older” that was inspired by the film Roma and curated by Academy Award®-winning Roma director Alfonso Cuarón. The song will be featured on Cuarón’s upcoming companion album for the film, Music Inspired by the Movie Roma.

Adding pop-punk band Emarosa to round out our top five, we are so ready to jam out this weekend. See below for the complete list and take a listen.

1. “Buckets” by Elohim

Elohim is consistently pushing the musical boundaries, from her solo work to teaming up with artists like Skrillex. Following her last single, “Connect With You,” Elohim took a turn to a darker and more eclectic place for “Buckets.” The song has a heart-thumping beat and an unleashing of Elohim’s captivating vocals, though a lot more gruff than we’ve heard in the past. Of the song, Elohim says, “This piece is an emotional purge, a side of me I’ve never shared before. I am now ready… Are you?”

2. “Longshot” by Catfish and the Bottlemen

The Welsh rock band Catfish and the Bottlemen are gearing up to release a new album as the follow-up to their 2016 album, The Ride. The first single, “Longshot,” offers a gritty and classic rock sound while boasting boldly optimistic lyrics. The accompanying black and white music video features the band performing on a picturesque English cliff.

3. “When I Was Older” by Billie Eilish

Written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, “When I Was Older” is a unique sonic adventure inspired by the film Roma. The film’s director is curating a special album for Roma that will feature songs inspired by the movie. Eilish, the first of the artists announced, offers a patient and hypnotizing voice while the sounds from the actual movie elevate the track to a new level.

4. “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It” by Lana Del Rey

First of all, is Lana Del Rey serious with this song title? I suppose we should not expect anything less from this glorious pop star. Her newest track is stunning. There is a crackle in Del Rey’s voice that shows her maturity and emotes a deep feeling of longing behind every word sung. The songstress croons about her past and how with hope in her back pocket, who knows what she is capable of. While finding strength in sadness, Del Rey is setting the stage for her upcoming album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, and we aren’t already crying, you’re crying.

5. “Don’t Cry” by Emarosa

Give us a catchy pop-inspired song laced with romance and a little edge and you have our heart. Kentucky-born Emarosa fuels their anthemic indie-pop-punk vibe on “Don’t Cry” with subtle finger snaps and an effervescent hook. The band unveiled their departure from the hardcore genre and simultaneously debuted a newly embraced alternative-pop sound and since, announced their upcoming album Peach Club, expected to be released in February.