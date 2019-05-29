Tune in Safely and Stylishly With EAROS ONE

There is something really special about going to a concert to see one of your favorite artists perform some of the songs that helped shape your life over the years. A live show can be life-changing in all the best ways. And on the flip side, live concerts can have a seriously negative effect on your hearing. Whether you’re heading to a nightclub, music festival, or a concert, audiophiles across the globe are beginning to realize that there are precautionary measures to take that will help save your hearing.

Ronnie Madra, founding partner of Butter Group, the parent company of 1 OAK, Up&Down, and other celebrated nightclubs, developed a severe case of Tinnitus and Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) after spending many years surrounded by loud environments. Madra utilized his entrepreneurial spirit and worked to create a solution for this epidemic of hearing damage as a result of attending loud live music shows.

EAROS ONE was designed with the help of leading acousticians, audiologists, and vibration engineers from MIT, and the product has revolutionized the nightlife scene. EAROS ONE is essentially an in-ear acoustic filter that allows music lovers to enjoy all of the beautifully loud sounds they want, while simultaneously communicating clearly and being fully immersed in their surroundings. Compared to other ear plugs, this is a different sensation. Outdated earplugs or more traditional plugs tend to make you feel as though you are in a different world. Plus, the product is super sleek and designed with comfort in mind, allowing users to wear for several hours at a time.

Sound can shape a person’s emotions through just one live show, but it can also do some damage that can inhibit you from hearing those sounds again. EAROS ONE is a product that will help amplify your live music experience for years to come by protecting your hearing now.

Main image: @earos