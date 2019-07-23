A Travel Maven’s Favorite Nature-Centric Hotels

I grew up traveling with my mother and my father, who both had their own growing businesses. My mother was CEO of Ford Models, and my father started The Mercer and The Standard hotels and has operated the Chateau Marmont as long as I’ve been alive. My mom was fascinated by languages and religions, and my dad has always been an adventure seeker and design enthusiast. Between the two of them, I cannot remember a single instance in which “Let’s sit and relax” was brought up in conversation. For better or worse, I am definitively related: These excursions helped satisfy my insatiable appetite for knowledge and adventure.

Iceland

I love Deplar Farm so much. The interiors are chic and comfortable against the dramatic and harsh backdrop of northern Iceland, and the turf-and-moss-covered roofs are magical. The food and views make it a must-visit.

Chile

Emerging from the southern Andes is the Montaña Mágica Lodge, made of volcanic rock. The waterfall shows how lava would spew out of a volcano and trickle down.

Oman

Hud Hud Travels leads private luxury camps and expeditions in Oman that are a combination of staying in a vibrant Muscat hotel and visiting some of the most remote places in the desert and mountains. A truly bespoke experience.

Kenya

There is nothing tame about Offbeat Safari’s horseback-riding safari in Masai Mara. Lions come within mere feet of your horse, ready to pounce.

Finland

This might be the best place to see the northern lights. At Kakslauttanen, you’ll spend your nights in a thermal glass igloo, which gives you a 360-degree view and keeps the heat in at 58 degrees. It also has the world’s largest smoke sauna.