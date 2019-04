It’s been a fixture on the Chicago restaurant scene for a decade, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Restaurateur Billy Dec’s Sunda New Asian restaurant is celebrating its 10th birthday. The River North hot spot was inspired by a lifetime of culinary and culturally immersive travel throughout Southeast Asia, and continues to celebrate success with its elevated quality of ingredients, cooking techniques, and presentation.

110 W. Illinois Street, River North; sundanewasian.com.