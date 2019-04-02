East End Entertainment

Claude’s at Southampton Inn

Executive chef James Carpenter joined the award-winning restaurant in 2018 and masterfully reinvented the menu with locally sourced fare. The new musical, theater, and literary lineup was so well received that guests can expect a return this season, featuring performances on the restaurant’s one-of-a-kind all-glass baby grand piano.

Southampton Social Club

Though the entire Southampton Social Club is chic and lovely, if you are looking to host a private spring soiree, head to the Outdoor Cabana Area, The Library, or The VIP Stage. Each space offers a different ambience, each as luxe as the next. The Outdoor Cabana Area has a private entrance and bar, cocktail stations, and four cabanas.

The Palm Restaurant East Hampton

Enveloped in history and charm, The Palm East Hampton is tucked inside the Huntting Inn. Guests enjoy unrivaled service, a sustainable menu featuring premium seafood catches and a rich wine list. Top dishes: Wagyu rib eye steak and veal martini (a family recipe since 1926).