Ring in The New Year at Rainbow Room

It’s that time of the year when planning the perfect New Year’s Eve outing feels like the ultimate stress-inducer. Perhaps you will begrudgingly accept the daunting task of hosting or face the bustling holiday crowds for a night of dancing on the town. If you are torn, Rainbow Room’s lineup of elite indulgences will put your mind at ease with two events catered to your celebratory desires. Keep reading to see the obvious choices of where you could be dancing and raising a glass of Dom Pérignon to the New Year.

If you choose Bar SixtyFive’s New Year’s Eve Party, gentlemen, grab your sports jackets and ladies, pull out your most festive cocktail attire (we know you have the perfect sparkly dress hanging in your closet). Start the night at this upscale cocktail lounge decadently designed with a caviar and champagne bar, open until midnight. Enjoy passed canapes, live entertainment and right before midnight creeps up on you (as it always does), make your way upstairs to the famed Rainbow Room dance floor for a prime view of the ball dropping. Be warned, once you step on to the dance floor, you won’t want to stop dancing. For VIP access, opt to buy a table for the night or choose the Platinum Lounge for a slightly more intimate experience, plus a deluxe dessert spread.

For Rainbow Room’s Black Tie Bash, guests can find themselves at the crossroads of old-world glamour and a stylishly modern look as 2019 approaches. At 65 floors up, view the crest of Manhattan for the entirety of the night, extending far beyond the Rainbow Room’s midtown quarters. Event indulgences include a cocktail hour with passed canapes, a premium open bar and an elegant four-course tasting menu, all while live entertainment sets the mood. Listen to Kevin Osbourne and his sensational ten-piece band while a glass of Remy Martin LOUIS XIII Cognac is waiting for you to toast at midnight.

Celebrate New Year’s in style with the Rainbow Room’s event tickets available here: eventbrite.com.