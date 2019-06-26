DuJour Navigation

Meet The Little Nell’s Newest Wine Director

Head sommelier Chris Dunaway is ready to step into his new role

Written by Amiee White Beazley

Just four years after joining The Little Nell, Chris Dunaway, 30, has succeeded Carlton McCoy, managing the resort’s Grand Award–winning wine program. Trained at the American Sommelier Association and in New York’s best wine programs, including those at restaurants by Daniel Boulud, Dunaway has taken the helm just in time for the June Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, where he will host his predecessor in McCoy’s new position as CEO and president of Heitz Cellar at a Friday night dinner and tasting.

The wine cellar at The Little Nell

Assuming Dunaway’s previous role as head sommelier is Erik Elliott.

