Summer in the city—New York City, that is—is one of many things we love to hate. Subway stops can reach triple-digit temperatures and you’re guaranteed to show up to wherever you’re going with an added glow (re: sweat, lots and lots of sweat). But for every negative aspect of the season, there are rooftop bars and pools, cool escapes to some of the world’s most revered museums and most importantly: rosé specials. And no summer activity packs quite the ‘lunch’ like a posh picnic in Central Park.

This year, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park has added an elevated option with the re-launch of their annual “Picnic in the Park” package, and launch of the new “Posh Picnic” package. Both packages include overnight stays at the hotel, with the added amenities of two deliciously curated offers.

The “Picnic in the Park” package includes overnight accommodations paired with a customized four-course picnic lunch prepared by Executive Chef Joseph Lallave, a Ritz-Carlton tote bag and waterproof fleece blanket to keep, an insider guide to picnicking in Central Park from the concierge, a Ritz-Carlton kite and frisbee and a map of Central Park.

As for the “Posh Picnic” package, guests who opt in for this elevated option will enjoy a Deluxe Park View Suite with exceptional views overlooking Central Park (toast your arrival with champagne and chocolate strawberries, by the way) and the aforementioned picnic amenities alongside a delicious five-course picnic lunch including Ossetra Caviar.

The “Picnic in the Park” and “Posh Picnic” packages are both valid now through September 15, 2017 and range from $745 and $3,145 USD per night, respectively.

