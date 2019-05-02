Inside DuJour‘s Cover Party With The Richards Sisters

View the gallery

DuJour Magazine along with Publisher Jason Binn honored May cover stars Alexandra and Theodora Richards at New York City’s Gospel, a creative and edgy event space tucked away in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The event celebrated the daughters of rocker Keith Richards and supermodel Patti Hansen and their superb photoshoot that will be featured in DuJour‘s upcoming summer issue. The girls arrived looking dewy and chic and showed off their looks throughout the night as a live band offered the soundtrack for the evening. Guests sipped on signature cocktails and savored tasty hors d’oeuvre while the Richards sisters mingled with each other and friends.

The evening’s notable attendees included George Wayne, Andrew Warren, owner of Gospel, James Huddleston, Jacques Naude, Petra Halloran, Reya Benitez, and more. Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the party.