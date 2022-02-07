Room Request! Mandarin Oriental Miami

The Mandarin Oriental Miami is a unique urban resort located on the three acre Brickell Key island. Providing lush open spaces and light sea breezes, the Five-star hotel and spa offers an ideal location while providing the ultimate tranquil oasis for an escape. The hotel’s 326 guest rooms and suites come with private balconies from which to enjoy stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the Brickell Skyline. The resort’s Brickell Beach, where they can relax and sink their feet into powdery white sand, also boasts uninterrupted views of the city skyline and Key Biscayne and full-service dining provided by the Oasis Pool Café.

We spoke with the hotel’s manager Elysia Weiss to learn more about the property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Junior Bayview suite number 1716 with its open design plan featuring floor to ceiling windows, a private balcony and stunning views of the bay and city skyline.

Why?

The room features a spacious seating area, complete with a plush sofa bed which is a perfect amenity for families or those on an extended stay. The balcony is expansive and offers two chaise lounges to enjoy gorgeous views while having breakfast at sunrise or an evening cocktail at sunset.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Rates start at $399

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Michael Jackson stayed in the Oriental Suite for an extended stay with his kids. Bad Boys II was filmed in the lobby. The 2005 MTV Video Music Awards hosted pre-show activities on our private beach.

What’s your personal favorite room?

The Oriental Penthouse.

Why?

The Penthouse lives on the 20th/top floor of the hotel and can be booked as a suite residence—which gives guests access to the entire floor for ultimate privacy. The suite features high ceilings with floor to ceiling windows and an expansive balcony showcasing panorama views of the bay and city skyline. The suite also features a media room—a special space that can be easily converted to suit the guests needs (an extra bedroom, children’s play space, wardrobe or personal gym).

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We’ve partnered with Voice Map to create a self-guided audio tour of our property. Once you’ve downloaded the tour, the app works online, with automatic playback, which lets you focus on your surroundings instead of the screen. Put in your headphones, tap on Start, and let VoiceMap guide you through the resort.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The building’s curved architecture reflects Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s signature fan logo, while providing stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. The interior design combines a contemporary South Florida influence with touches of Asian luxury.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The hotel is home to over 200,000 honey-bees as part of our sustainability practices. The bees received brand new hives last year as part of the hotel’s Earth Month campaign and features a mural of the hotel’s surroundings on the rooftop.