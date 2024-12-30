Room Request! 91 Athens Riviera

91 Athens Riviera combines Aegean coastal living with a glamping experience that makes you feel far from Athens. Less than 20 minutes from the city center, guests are welcomed by staff with a golf cart at the ready to whisk you to your private bungalow, which features a sun bathing deck and plunge pool. Like all Domes hotels, 91 Athens Riviera espouses a sleek and modern aesthetic with dark metals against a neutral color palette. The 28 bungalows feature king size beds and are strategically placed around the hotel’s lagoon with either garden or water views. They range in size from a couple’s suite to a family tent which has one king bed and a separate sleeping area with two twin beds. Steps from your room are the hotel’s main pool and restaurant, Barbarossa, both of which overlook the private beach club, where both guests of the hotel and members can enjoy the crystal blue waters of the Aegean. From your beach sunbed, guests can sip cocktails and enjoy dishes from Barbarossa. The restaurant, helmed by chef Dimitris Nikolis, combines local ingredients with Asian flavors for a fresh take on elevated Greek dining. Spend the day in the city walking around and come back to nature to relax and rejuvenate. No matter how you choose to experience 91 Athens Riviera, you will instantly feel transported and calm. Domes’ signature Soma Spa features products by Augustinus Bader and IS Clinical in its facials, detoxifying body treatments and massages.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s manager, Christina Marinou, to learn more about the property.

What are the most requested rooms at the property?

Our Family Cabanas, specifically Room 4

What makes it so special?

This cabana is ideally situated close to all major facilities, offering convenient access for families. Additionally, it boasts a stunning view of our central water element, which creates a serene and picturesque backdrop for guests to enjoy.

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

€1,100

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The cascading water feature that flows through the center of the glamping site. This beautifully designed element not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of our resort but also creates a soothing and tranquil ambiance. The gentle sound of flowing water provides a calming background, helping guests to relax and fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of their surroundings.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Room 6 ( Family Cabana with Plunge Pool). This room offers a perfect blend of views and ambiance. It overlooks the pool, providing a refreshing and inviting scene during the day. Additionally, it offers a stunning view of the illuminated water element at night, creating a magical and serene atmosphere. The combination of these views makes Room 6 a truly special place to unwind and enjoy the beauty of our resort

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our accommodations use eco-friendly materials and we implement energy-efficient practices throughout the property. We prioritize waste reduction and recycling to minimize our environmental footprint. Moreover, our resort is designed to harmonize with the natural surroundings, ensuring minimal impact on the local ecosystem. This dedication to sustainability allows guests to enjoy their stay while knowing they are supporting environmentally responsible practices.