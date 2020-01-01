Winterized Gear From Dr. Martens

Depending on where you live, winter weather can serve as quite a detriment to your personal style. From finding a chic winter jacket that will also keep you toasty to snagging a stylish beanie that doesn’t insult your entire ensemble, style choices are made with a list of factors in mind during the colder months. For footwear, we suggest turning to legendary shoe brand Dr. Martens this winter. The brand has been creating stellar boots for decades and they’ve proven that they know how to make a shoe that will last through muddy festival season, fall hikes, and the slippery months. Dr. Martens has recently unveiled a new collection of footwear made with WinterGrip technology. The WinterGrip collection features boots and shoes designed for slippery sidewalks and snowy streets.

With a grooved cleat sole that offers the ultimate traction, grip, and durability, this collection is ideal for trekking through the elements. Choose from a fleece or faux fur lining to keep your toes warm and your style in check. These Docs are made with Snowplow, a grit-and-salt-resistant, water-resistant, and easy-to-clean version of the brand’s classic Crazy horse leather.

In an effort to maintain the beloved Docs DNA, you’ll enjoy visible stitching, grooved edges, and a number of styles to choose from incorporating the WinterGrip including a platform Chelsea boot, classic 1460 Pascal, and the rugged Iowa boot.

Available in men’s and women’s styles, the new WinterGrip collection from Dr. Martens will effortlessly take you through the chilly season in style.