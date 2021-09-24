24 Hours With Anastasia Beverly Hills Founder

View the gallery

If you love a good eyebrow, chances are you have a few Anastasia Beverly Hills brow products in your makeup bag. From the ultra slim pencils to the waterproof pomade, the cosmetics brand has mastered a wide range of eyebrow shaping, styling and enhancing tools and become a cult favorite in the market. CEO and founder Anastasia Soare launched her brand in 1997 in Beverly Hills, California after working at a salon and offering clients her eyebrow shaping services based on the mathematical principle of thirds: the Golden Ratio. Soare applied this theory to brows and delivered balanced, proportional and individualized eyebrows. These clients helped build ABH into the eyebrow empire it is today. Since then, ABH has grown to sell makeup products for eyebrows, face, eyes and lips in over 25 countries around the globe.

While eyebrows are a hugely successful category for Anastasia Beverly Hills, the brand’s roster of face and eye makeup has become a go-to for celebrities, makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts in general. ABH recently launched its Magic Touch Concealer this August. The lightweight concealer features soft focus powders to blur any imperfections or discoloration and leave the skin feeling super natural. The skincare-centric formula includes glycerin, licorice root and amino acid-coated pigments to help moisturize and soothe the skin while also staying put. With 25 shades, this concealer can be used as a spot concealer, color corrector, highlight, contour and for all-over coverage. Pro tip: For dark circles under the eye, choose a shade with a peach undertone to color correct and brighten.

The newest addition to the Anastasia Beverly Hills lineup launches September 24 and is a versatile-yet-glamorous 12-pan face palette with ten eyeshadow shades and two blushes. The Primrose Palette offers rose-inspired pigments that range from dynamic metallics to super blendable and buildable mattes so you can opt for a sophisticated daytime vibe or a more dramatic evening look. The soft pink and bronzed copper blush shades are ideal for adding dimension to the face (and you don’t have to reach for a second palette!).

With two major new launches out now, Anastasia Soare has clearly been busy continuing to grow her beauty empire.