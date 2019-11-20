Stuart Weitzman Debuts Holiday 2019 With Ballerina Misty Copeland

Luxury footwear designer Stuart Weitzman‘s first-ever holiday campaign launched globally on November 18, 2019. Titled “Step Inside,” the brand shows its unwavering dedication to celebrating strength and femininity through confident energy, movement, and dance. The concept is brought to life through a stunning video and powerful campaign imagery starring the classical ballerina and star of the American Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker, Misty Copeland. With a festive flair and an impressive legacy of being the first African American woman promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre in 2015, Copeland was the perfect choice for Weitzman. “Being a ballerina, we’re not just dancers, we’re also

athletes,” Copeland says. “You’re dancing in tulle. You look beautiful. And there is just this crazy power that maybe people don’t see.”

In the SW campaign video, Copeland appears inside a Stuart Weitzman shoebox, surrounded by a vibrant red interior, donning a dark black ballerina ensemble with Stuart Weitzman heels, dancing and twirling with just enough attitude and ease. The video was filmed by photographer and director Lacey, an up-and-coming star known for her poignant use of color and ability to capture movement in fascinating new ways.

One SW products promoted in the holiday campaign is the Merinda Sandals, inspired by the brand’s iconic Nudist stilettos. SW’s Head of Product Design, Edmundo Castillo, says, “I was inspired by the brand’s history and my own history as a designer to create a new timeless silhouette that makes the foot look beautiful. To do so, I carefully placed every strap to create a design that combines fashion, function and fit and will stand the test of time.” Another ideal gift from SW would be any of the accessories featured in the new Belle Infinity capsule collection. These products range in style but are all defined by a geometric buckle hardware accent.

Watch the official video for Stuart Weitzman’s holiday campaign starring Misty Copeland below.