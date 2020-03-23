These Keds x Draper James Sneakers Are Perfect For Spring

Around this time every year, we look forward to spring: tulips blooming in flowerbeds, the sun shining a bit longer each day, new seasonal clothing in welcomed Easter egg pastels and florals. We can’t wait to throw open our windows, picnic in the park, put away our heavy coats, and throw on jean jackets over twirly sundresses.

Now, even while the global news is far from sunny, spring is still budding, and with its slow arrival comes new footwear from Keds.

The classic sneaker brand partnered with Draper James, the Reese Witherspoon-founded lifestyle brand with Southern roots, for a four-piece capsule collection. Each sneaker–in either a Magnolia flower print, eyelet, chambray, or spring-favorite navy gingham–will retail for $65 to $75. We all know, there is no shoe more wearable (or matchable–think jeans, shorts, skirts, and dresses) than a canvas sneaker once the weather gets warmer. These Keds are the perfect, easy, slip-on shoe you reach for in your closet when you just can’t be bothered with another strappy sandal.

The Keds x Draper James capsule collection launched on March 16 and is available for purchase now on Keds.com.