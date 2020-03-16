Shop The Spring Scarves We Love This Season
A little silk or linen scarf, in a floral pattern, for spring? Groundbreaking (and timeless)
Written by Brinley Knopf
GG Scarf With Gucci Strawberry Print, $495, GUCCI, gucci.com.
Advertisement
GG Scarf With Gucci Strawberry Print, $495, GUCCI, gucci.com.
Chiffon Neck Scarf, $230, MIU MIU, farfetch.com.
Scattered Butterflies Cashmere Scarf, $995, K JANAVI, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Mouse Print Silk Scarf, $280, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, ferragamo.com.
Narrow Printed Silk Scarf, $180, PRADA, prada.com.
Fringe-Trim Hand-Woven Linen Scarf, $550, ESKANDAR, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Linen-Blend Scarf, $325, FABIANA FILLIPPI, saksfifthavenue.com.
Butterfly Wings Silk Square, $55, ECHO, echonewyork.com.