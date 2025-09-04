Fashion Brand Mother Enlists Chloe Fineman

View the gallery

L.A.-based fashion label Mother has teamed up with actress and comedian Chloe Fineman on a retro-inspired collection, designed in partnership with her sister, artist Emma Fineman. The capsule collection evokes the swinging spirit of the 60s–taking cues from the sisters’ favorite vintage finds and the iconic on-screen stars who defined the decade. The 15-piece apparel and accessories collection (think cigarette pants, A-line skirts, faux patent leather sets and classic blue jeans) features custom graphics and a signature monogram, created by Emma Fineman. “I’ve always wanted the perfect pair of vintage blue jeans and it’s been my full-time side hustle trying to find them,” says Chloe Fineman. “I couldn’t be more excited that I’ve achieved the best jeans I’ve ever worn with Mother. Full disclosure, my other full-time side hustle is borrowing my sister’s clothing–so I’m thrilled we solved that problem with a curated collection inspired by our favorite vintage finds over the years (aka things I steal from her closet). The Chloe Fineman x Mother capsule pieces range from $35 to $375 and are available now exclusively on at motherdenim.com.

“Chloe is a dream collaborator – witty, hilarious, wildly creative, and effortlessly cool,” said Mother‘s co-founder and creative director Tim Kaeding. “It was a perfect match from the start. “She and Emma had a clear vision: vintage with a twist, equal parts style and storytelling. Every detail came from a place of personality, humor and heart. We couldn’t have asked for a cooler, more creative duo.” In the spirit of family and giving back, the sisters selected the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation as the charitable partner for the capsule, honoring their cousin who is a firefighter and supporting those impacted by California wildfires. Ten percent of net sales from this collaboration will support the LAFD Foundation’s mission to provide vital equipment and fund programs that help Los Angeles firefighters save lives and protect communities.