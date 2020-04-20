Lucky Brand is Offering a Face Mask With Every Purchase

While you are working from home and quarantining at home, chances are you might be online shopping from home. We are living in some dark times with the outbreak of coronavirus and embracing the outlets that can even momentarily boost your mood is crucial. Maybe you online shop for chic denim jeans that you are going to wear once quarantine has been lifted, or perhaps a unique pair of earrings that will spruce up your next Zoom look. Whether you are accessorizing indoors or preparing outfits for the future, Lucky Brand is ready to help complete your look, including a washable non-medical face mask for quarantine.

Lucky Brand partnered with their factories and sewing studio based in Los Angeles to create and donate cloth face masks. Starting soon, for every pack of five masks purchased, Lucky Brand will donate five face masks to essential workers and healthcare providers in the Los Angeles community.

Starting April 20, the fashion brand has announced that to help maintain the health and safety of their customers, Lucky Brand will gift one cloth mask with every LuckyBrand.com purchase. The reusable non-medical face masks are made according to the specs of LAProtects.org and are intended for personal use.

There is no minimum purchase price necessary in an effort to protect Lucky Brand shoppers. Shop LuckyBrand.com today to receive a complimentary face mask.