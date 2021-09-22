Gucci Celebrates 100 Years of Style

Gucci virtually unveiled its fall collection to celebrate its centennial. The collection, Aria, features the past, present and future of the fashion house. “Gucci becomes for me a hacking lab made of incursions and metamorphoses,” says the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. “An alchemical factory of contaminations where everything connects to anything. A place where thefts and explosive reactions happen, a permanent generator of sparkles and unpredictable desires.” This breakthrough collection pays homage to the iconic equestrian heritage of the brand while taking references from the era of Tom Ford and borrowing from French sister brand Balenciaga.