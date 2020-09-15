Millie Bobby Brown Has Exclusive New Eyewear

From launching her clean beauty line, florence by mills, to her jewelry collection with Pandora, Millie Bobby Brown has always encouraged self-expression and embracing a playful personal style. The starlet teamed up with Vogue Eyewear in 2019 to create a colorful and retro-inspired capsule collection of sunglasses and eyeglasses that perfectly capsulated her aesthetic. On September 14, Brown dropped her second co-designed collection with Vogue Eyewear and an accompanying campaign that is as saccharine and inspiring as she is.

The new collection features feminine pastel shades, geometric shapes, and distinct styles. Made with premium materials, each style includes the exclusive MBB x Vogue Eyewear temple inscription and “M” tips. The collection’s campaign showcases a number of Brown’s mottos, or rules, about being unapologetically you. Her rules for life featured in the campaign’s episodes include: Love Yourself, Be Kind, Stand Out, Keep It Real, Laugh Out Loud, and Chase Your Dreams. We love her pink and rose gold oval frames for a youthful look and the new black cat eye shades for a dramatic style.

The Stranger Things actress is set to star in the new Netflix film Enola Holmes on September 23, but before summer officially fades, snag a new pair of MBB x Vogue Eyewear shades and celebrate yourself.

The newest styles from MBB x Vogue Eyewear are available now on vogue-eyewear.com for $111 to $145.