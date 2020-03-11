Dolce & Gabbana Announces #DGLovesAustralia Project

Following the recent wildfires in Australia, Dolce & Gabbana has written a love letter to the country, penning it as message of support and comfort. The fashion house has launched the #DGLovesAustralia Project, a fundraiser including the creation and sale of an exclusive D&G t-shirt. With only 1,000 pieces made, the top is illustrated with the red Waratah–a native Australian flower–symbolizing strength and healing. The proceeds of the sales will be given to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an Australian organization dedicated to supporting and rebuilding areas affected by disaster through local community investment, to help all the areas damaged by the fires. Since 2006, FRRR has provided $19 million in rehabilitation and emergency-preparedness throughout the country.

The Waratah t-shirt is available for both men and women, and can be purchased on world.dolcegabbana.com or select Australian boutiques.