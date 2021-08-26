diptyque Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Le Grand Tour

The Paris-born luxury parfumerie, Diptyque, has been at the forefront of converging fragrance with art since its inception 60 years. In honor of this anniversary, the Maison has unveiled a limited-edition collection of candles, fragrances, and art all inspired by five global destinations. Diptyque’s exclusive new collection, Le Grand Tour, will transport you to Paris, Venice, Milies, Kyoto and Byblos through scent, design and a bit of wanderlust. Le Grand Tour pays homage to the brand’s history and heritage that its three founders dreamt into reality 60 years ago.

From a classic Paris candle infused with curiosity and whispers of discovery to a refreshing scented oval inspired by a stopover in Milies, Greece, Le Grand Tour will take you on a beautiful journey that celebrates travel and style. Other products include a trio of travel-size faux de toilette that will whisk you away to the island of Venice; a floral perfume emblazoned with a Sarayi patterned fabric celebrating the culture of Kyoto; and a Byblos candle that will transport you to a charming cafe in the heart of Lebanon.

To accompany the collection and further its creative vision, Diptyque will be launching several initiatives over the next few months including art exhibitions, limited-edition collaborations with notable artists from across the globe and international pop-up experiences.