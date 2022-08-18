Chopard’s Newest Red Carpet Collection at Cannes

View the gallery

With great beauty all around, the French Riviera is the perfect place to celebrate film and fashion. Since 1998, one of the arbiters of great style, Swiss watch and jewelry house Chopard, has been a partner of the Cannes Film Festival. “Since that very first festival, I knew it would blossom into a beautiful relationship that would carry on for many years,” says Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele. “I’ve loved the cinema ever since I was young. Cinema makes people dream, and so do our jewelry creations.” It’s the perfect place for a jewelry house like Chopard to debut over-the-top high jewelry creations that are meant to be showcased on the red carpet. “It’s the most famous red carpet in the world and is the perfect place to unveil our beautiful high jewelry creations from the Red Carpet Collection,” she explains.

This year, Scheufele created 75 high jewelry pieces for the 75th edition of the festival, for a collection titled Chopard Loves Cinema. The latest Red Carpet Collection honors the films that have had a lasting impact on the artistic director, from To Catch a Thief and Cinderella to 101 Dalmatians. For the occasion, the Maison has debuted fantastical jewels like a pumpkin ring set with spessartite garnets and tsavorites, which opens to reveal a diamond slipper, and a bracelet featuring dogs sporting a coat of black and white diamonds.