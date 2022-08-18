Carbone Opens in The Dallas Design District

Global hospitality empire Major Food Group (founded by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi) has expanded its celebrated Carbone to Dallas’ Design District. “Carbone was made for Dallas and its dynamic, worldly community, so it is a thrill to finally share this legendary restaurant with such an extraordinary city—and there’s much more to come,” says Zalaznick. In just 10 years, Major Food Group has pioneered a celebratory style of dining at its portfolio of over 30 restaurants, bars, private clubs and hotels across the globe.

While the ambiance and design elements, courtesy of design visionary Ken Fulk, are signature to the success of Carbone, the food is truly a top priority. Carbone Dallas will offer signature dishes like the rigatoni in vodka sauce, veal chop parmesan and Caesar salad prepared tableside, with a few seasonal items mixed in.

The opulent, Venetian-inspired space showcases the grandeur of a palazzo layered with a heavy dose of mid-century swagger and unapologetic luxury. One special design element, unique to Dallas, is a highly intimate yet over-the-top lounge accessed through the dining room. “Carbone Dallas was designed to raise the bar for dining out,” says Fulk. “Crafted with an old world elegance, it’s utterly glamorous and filled with big doses of high style. Soon to be the spot to see and be seen, it’s the perfect match for a city that’s known for grand gestures.”