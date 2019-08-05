A Stylish Collaboration For Summer

Just in time for festival season, British heritage brand Barbour is partnering with indie fashion darling Alexa Chung’s namesake line, ALEXACHUNG, for a capsule collection of stylish outerwear, totes, and one particularly perfect-for-summer bucket hat. The collaboration comes naturally to Chung after a lifetime of wearing the brand, from riding through the rainy fields of Hampshire as a child to stomping through the mud-drenched fields of Glastonbury. “Some of my happiest memories have unfolded in a Barbour,” she says. “The smell of the wax alone makes me feel like I’m home. For me, Barbour has been part of my coming-of-age, and I am extraordinarily proud that it is now part of my future.”

Coming in seven variations this June, each jacket is inspired by the Barbour archives. The Pip, for example, harks back to a nylon smock introduced in the 1970s—it’s the ideal piece of outerwear for festivals, dog walks, or rainy-day commutes to the office.