The Power of Reinvention: Andrew Heiberger’s Next Move

Andrew Scott Heiberger (born January 18, 1968) is an American real estate entrepreneur, developer, and attorney known for founding Citi Habitats, TOWN Residential, and Buttonwood Development. Over the course of his career, he has built and led businesses spanning residential brokerage, real estate investment, development, and luxury lifestyle services in New York City.

As the founder and chief executive officer of Buttonwood Development, a Manhattan-based real estate development and investment company, Heiberger has focused on residential properties and projects in some of New York’s established neighborhoods. His career has included launching brokerage firms, overseeing business expansion, and participating in the development and repositioning of residential properties.

Building Citi Habitats

Heiberger founded Citi Habitats in 1994 at the age of 26. The Manhattan-based residential brokerage grew from a small operation with two brokers in one office to a business with more than 1,000 licensed representatives and staff across approximately 20 locations. Its expansion established Citi Habitats as a significant participant in New York City’s residential real estate market.

In 2004, Citi Habitats was acquired by NRT Incorporated, a real estate brokerage company that was then a subsidiary of Cendant Corporation. The acquisition marked an important milestone in Heiberger’s early entrepreneurial career.

Launching TOWN Residential

In December 2010, Heiberger founded TOWN Residential, positioning the firm in New York City’s luxury residential real estate market. The company expanded to hundreds of real estate professionals and reported approximately $14 billion in sales across 23,000 transactions before discontinuing its resale and leasing operations in 2018.

Heiberger stepped down as chief executive officer in January 2014 while retaining an ownership interest. The company’s growth and subsequent closure of its brokerage operations marked another chapter in his experience building and managing real estate businesses.

Expanding Into Development and Investment

Heiberger founded Buttonwood Development in 2005. The Manhattan-based company focuses on real estate development, investment, and advisory services, extending his work beyond residential brokerage into property development and investment.

Among the projects associated with Buttonwood was Greenwich Club Residences at 88 Greenwich Street, a 452-unit condominium conversion in Lower Manhattan. According to company information, the project generated more than $340 million in residential sales. Buttonwood also participated in the redevelopment of One Rector Park, a 174-unit condominium property in Battery Park City.

In 2026, Heiberger collaborated with real estate investor Howard Lev of Wheelhouse Property on London Clay Townhouse, a boutique residential conversion at 32 East 22nd Street in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The project comprises three private condominium residences within a renovated townhouse near Madison Square Park and Gramercy Park.

Recognition and Industry Involvement

Heiberger’s career has received recognition from business and real estate organizations. In 1998, he was named to Crain’s New York Business 40 Under 40 list. In 2001, he received an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. He has also served on the board of governors of the Real Estate Board of New York, an industry organization representing participants in the city’s real estate sector.

Beyond Residential Brokerage

Following the closure of TOWN Residential’s brokerage operations, Heiberger focused in part on Luxury Attaché, a luxury lifestyle and concierge services company. In 2020, he discussed his involvement in expanding the business into major U.S. markets, reflecting a broader approach to serving clients in the luxury residential sector.

A Career Across Multiple Real Estate Sectors

From founding residential brokerage firms to pursuing property development and luxury lifestyle services, Heiberger’s career has encompassed several areas of New York City’s real estate industry. Through Citi Habitats, TOWN Residential, and Buttonwood Development, he has participated in the evolution of residential brokerage and development across multiple market cycles.