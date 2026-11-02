Marc Kasowitz: The Toughest Lawyer on Wall Street

In the high-stakes world of American litigation, Marc Elliot Kasowitz has built a career representing corporations, financial institutions, and other clients in complex legal disputes. As the founding and managing partner of Kasowitz LLP, the New York-based attorney has spent decades handling cases involving billions of dollars, major corporate interests, and consequential questions of law.

Born on June 28, 1952, Kasowitz co-founded his law firm in 1993. Previously known as Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, the firm adopted the name Kasowitz LLP in 2025. Its practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including securities disputes, antitrust matters, banking litigation, corporate governance, product liability, environmental claims, and bankruptcy-related proceedings.

A Reputation Built on High-Stakes Litigation

Throughout his career, Kasowitz has represented major businesses and financial institutions, including Liggett Group, MBIA, Fairfax Financial Holdings, and Teva Pharmaceuticals. His work has encompassed disputes involving securities, tobacco-related settlements, environmental matters, and other complex commercial issues.

His representation of MBIA in litigation against Credit Suisse over residential mortgage-backed securities stands among the notable matters associated with his practice. Following a bench trial, a New York court found Credit Suisse liable for more than $600 million in damages. The litigation reflected the substantial financial stakes that can accompany disputes involving mortgage-backed financial products.

Beyond Wall Street

In recent years, Kasowitz has also represented Jewish and Israeli students in federal civil rights litigation involving allegations of antisemitism and discrimination at major American universities, including New York University, Harvard University, and Columbia University.

These cases have addressed allegations concerning universities’ responses to discrimination and their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Some matters have resulted in settlements addressing institutional policies and protections. The litigation has brought renewed attention to the legal responsibilities of universities and the challenges of addressing discrimination on campus.

A Career Defined by Consequential Cases

From corporate and financial disputes to civil rights litigation, Kasowitz’s practice spans a range of matters with significant legal and institutional implications. Through his leadership of Kasowitz LLP, he has established a long-standing presence in the competitive field of complex commercial litigation.