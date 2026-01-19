Label To Love: The Park

View the gallery

The Park is a collection of luxurious wardrobe essentials crafted for modern women. With an emphasis on timeless silhouettes, premium materials and an understated elegance, The Park offers fitted pieces, designed to ground any outfit. Signature pieces include the Josie legging, the Lia and Heather t-shirts, the Elizabeth dress and the Donna bodysuit. Each look lends itself to embellishment or can be worn as a stand-alone sophisticated staple. The woman-owned brand utilizes the knit fabric Pyratex for its approachably priced ($135-$575), layerable pieces which come in neutral colors like black, white, navy, charcoal gray, olive and beige. “I designed these pieces to be like that best girlfriend who always makes you feel unstoppable,” says Sarah Bonello, The Park’s founder and creative director. “Women deserve clothes that fit and flatter them through every transition, both daily day-to-night easy pieces that can be dressed up and down and even more importantly, in life, because a woman’s body is always changing, and our clothes should be made to adjust with us.”

This season, the brand has introduced skirts, tanks and cardigan twin sets in fabrics like structured scuba, sheer lyocell and recycled velvet. The Park is also launching on Moda Operandi for Resort 2026. “This collection is a turning point for us,” says Bonello. “It’s proof that growth doesn’t have to mean compromise—on design, on values, or for the women we’re creating for. We’ve built this brand organically, piece by piece, and Resort is a celebration of that journey: confident, considered and completely our own.”

At The Park, sustainability is treated not as a slogan, but as a standard. The Park produces in small runs, prioritizes responsible sourcing, and works closely with artisans and ateliers who share its commitment to longevity and craft. The result is fashion that feels personal—considered rather than consumed. With its debut, The Park makes a strong case for fashion as a long game. In a world of fleeting trends, it offers something rarer: clothes designed to stay.