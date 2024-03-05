Room Request! Treehouse Hotel London

The Treehouse Hotel London, the first property in hotelier Barry Sternlicht’s Treehouse Hotels collection and part of SH Hotels & Resorts, is known as the little sibling of 1 Hotels. Located in Langham Place in Marylebone, Treehouse is playful, curious, rustic and nostalgic, inspired by simple joys, with all rooms perched high in the city skyline and featuring big bay windows that look out to some of London’s most iconic landmarks. Each of the 95 guest rooms, including 15 suites, feature white tiled rain showers, filtered water taps and quirky design elements including brightly colored cuckoo clocks, mushroom and sloth shaped cushions, Paddington Bear and nature inspired decor. The hotel boasts several dining options including Mexican restaurant, Madera (little sister of acclaimed restaurant Toca Madera in Los Angeles and Scottsdale), and Pizzeria Mozza from chef Nancy Silverton. The Nest is a rooftop bar with spectacular 360-degree views of London. The bar and lounge features a tandem swing set, areas for cozying up in blankets to view the cityscape and stylish spots for catching up over cocktails and small bites.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Spencer Yeo to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Clubhouse Suites which we only have five of at the hotel (one on every floor).

What makes them so special?

They have a panoramic view of London and a beautiful brass bathtub to soak in and enjoy the views from. The views, the whimsical playful touches that remind you of your youth, the open spacious plan of the suite, and of course the comfiest king bed ever.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From £350

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our famous window nooks which are in almost all of our rooms. They are the perfect spot to relax with a cup of tea or coffee and read a book and switch off from the world and technology, even if just for five minutes.

What’s an interesting titbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The building was formerly the site of the Queen’s Hall concert hall which was bombed in 1941.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our Skyline King Rooms that end with ’11 on each floor as they are right in the middle of the corridor and, from our comfy window nook, you get perfect views of both Regents Street and the Marylebone neighborhood for great people watching.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We have a secret candy spot in the hotel where everyone can come and help themselves 24 hours a day.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

We have a Paddington Bear in every room!