Room Request! The BoTree Hotel

The bo tree, sometimes known as the bodhi tree, is a fig native to Southeast Asia. It is considered a tree of knowledge. The Buddha’s enlightenment took place underneath one. Whether you’ll achieve enlightenment during your stay at The BoTree Hotel, newly opened at the intersection of Marylebone and Mayfair in London and adjacent to the Bond Street tube station, well, that’s up to you, the questions you ask and what you may be seeking. And, maybe how much you drink at the color-changing BoTree Bar. Still, The BoTree, the first luxury property of Place III Hotels, founded by Rischi Sachdev, is pretty much as zen as it gets in this busy part of town these days. With eco-conscious touches like vegan leather headboards, Eucalyptus Tencel bedding, Jasper Conran Wedgewood tea sets and Jo Loves Pomelo amenities, the 199 rooms are more relaxing and peaceful than most any we’ve stayed in recently. And should you want a scene—or just some tagliatelle al limone—there’s Lavo, the Italian restaurant from Tao Group just below the lobby, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A cacio e pepe pizza with a verde salad is pretty close to enlightenment, right?

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Eva Mount to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The BoTree Suite on the seventh floor

What makes it so special?

The BoTree Suite is perfect for entertaining in, with its separate dining room, living space and dressing room. The BoTree Suite can be combined with adjoining suites to create a large wing with its own lift entrance, ideal for those looking to host the ultimate private retreat. It’s also the stunning views across London and the design details that make it so special, with its vibrant flower woven ceiling.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From £6,000

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The design elements of the hotel are particularly interesting, with the vibrant and bright feel taking it away from the more traditional hotel style that can be found in this market.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Marylebone Lane Suites. The amenities were planned for the hotel based on these suites so they became a blueprint of what we felt would work best across the hotel. I also love them because they are the largest two-bedroom suites that we have, and they have both a bar and a living room.

What’s yo ur favorite design element on property?

Upon entering you are greeted by a residential style foyer, double doors then open up to a luxurious and spacious dressing room, complete with marble finishes, mirrors and brass touches. This unexpected entrance creates a sense of excitement and anticipation, setting the tone for the rest of the room and creating a buffer zone between the entrance and the bedroom, allowing guests to truly feel as though they are entering their own private sanctuary. The dressing area offers the flexibility to either seamlessly blend into the room, contributing to a spacious loft-like ambiance, or to ensure enhanced privacy and intimacy through the use of translucent sliding doors.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

All of our guests have access to hosts on each floor, who are on-hand to provide 24/7 service for all rooms.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our lobby also serves as an art gallery, showcasing the works of local artists, creating a dynamic space that celebrates the local art community. A central, 3D printed sculpture, titled “The Bo Roots” reflects the roots of The BoTree and is made from London’s recycled coffee cups.