Room Request! Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort

Just a 30 minute boat ride from the Cartagena, Colombia, the Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort is an easy escape, with boats chartered by the hotel to pick you up from the marina and take you to paradise. The 188- room property is the only luxury 5-star hotel on the island, situated along the coast with beach access at your fingertips. The property boasts five pools and seven bars (we particularly loved the rooftop Bar La Pérgola) to ensure you are never far from a cool dip and a coco loco cocktail. At the beach you’ll find luxurious cabanas, furnished with umbrellas and chairs big enough for two. Guests can also enjoy complimentary non-motorized activities such as kayaking and paddle boarding on the hotel beachfront. Attentive team members pass refreshing beverages and cool towels throughout the day to keep you comfortable and you can enjoy lunch from the comfort of your chaise. All the food onsite is prepared with local ingredients and flavors. Vibrant ceviche, tender octopus and grilled fish are always on offer at the hotel’s three stunning restaurants. Calablanca serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and the upscale restaurant Humo features South American, French and Asian flavors. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art gym featuring equipment from Technogym and a spa where you can enjoy a relaxing massage, facial or body wrap. Everything from the art to the pottery used for dining are made by Colombian artisans, emphasizing the hotel’s focus on maintaining an integrity and a sense of place. The hotel offers seven different accommodation styles, two traditional room layouts perfect for couples or solo travelers and six suites which, depending on your selection, can sleep anywhere from 3-6 people.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Yannick Sorro to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

A Calablanca Family Suite

What makes it so special?

These suites (of which there are five) are perfect for larger families or groups of friends traveling together, providing an ideal setting for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. They measure 118 to 138 square meters and guests can choose of two king beds or a combination of one king bed and two twin beds. These one-of-a-kind retreats offer distinct living and relaxation areas carefully curated for the enjoyment of guests including a thoughtfully designed seating area and a private terrace boasting a Jacuzzi for an indulgent soak while taking in breathtaking panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Inspired by the rich biodiversity of the region, the design incorporates natural fibers, textures and locally crafted artisanal details. Accents of stone and exotic wood with a color palette that evokes the Colombian seaside and landscape creates a unique synergy between nature and architectural design.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $1,060

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Its expansive beach area, a unique offering not found in Cartagena or elsewhere in Barú. Distinguished as the first luxury beach property in Colombia under an international brand (Sofitel), the hotel also proudly hosts the island of Barú’s inaugural convention center.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Barú Suite where guests can take in breathtaking views of the Caribbean from their own private balcony.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Located at the main entrance is “Libertad,” a sculpture by Colombian artist Nardy Getiva that embodies women’s empowerment. This piece transcends traditional sculpture, portraying a woman as a symbol of strength and resilience. The title, meaning “freedom” in Spanish, signifies breaking free from societal constraints.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We craft each guest’s experience with a personal touch, attentively anticipating and fulfilling their desires. Surprise elements play a pivotal role in this. These aren’t just mere gestures; they are thoughtful, bespoke experiences crafted to delight and astonish. From an unexpected complimentary bottle of champagne waiting in your room, to a specially arranged turn-down service with a local touch, each surprise is carefully designed to create lasting memories. Our aim is to go beyond standard luxury—it’s about creating moments that are as unique as each of our guests, resonating with their individual preferences and stories.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Its LEED certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainability in a biodiverse region. Exquisitely and sustainably designed to seamlessly blend in with its tropical landscape of white sand beaches and turquoise waters, Sofitel Barú is the first luxury hotel on the island and the first LEED certified property in the region. The resort’s design follows bioclimatic principles, optimizing natural light and reducing energy use, further enhancing guest comfort and minimizing environmental impact. This approach not only aligns with eco-conscious values but also offers a luxury experience that is both responsible and attuned to the natural beauty of Barú.