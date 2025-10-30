Inside A Glamourous Wedding At The Boca Raton

View the gallery

Chase Farache and Gabriella Carone met on December 31st, 2020 at a party at Farache’s house prior to going to The Boca Raton Hotel to celebrate New Years Eve. “My brother and I got ready to go and put the address in the GPS, it said it was only one minute away,” says Carone. “Turns out, my parents home was only just a couple of doors down from his parents home where he was living at the time. I walked in the door, and I remember Chase greeting me with a warm smile.” The next day, the Florida real estate broker Farache met Carone’s mother, Diana, as the Carones were looking for properties in the area. “When my parents would be in NYC, I would drive around with Chase looking at properties on my family’s behalf. On these rides, Chase and I would talk for hours and became best friends.” Over the course of a year, the couple became inseparable. In November of 2021, Chase finally asked Gabriella out on a date and the rest was history. Since then, the couple has been together and even attended law school together at NSU in Fort Lauderdale.

After getting engaged in June of 2022, choosing a location was a no-brainer having met there years before. “Our wedding venue was at the Boca Raton Hotel, a place that is very special to the both of us because we both have separate cherished memories there, and cherished memories together there.” The couple had time to plan the perfect wedding and consult with the best teams to get it right. “I wanted our wedding to feel like our guests were walking into heaven, that was the description I gave the design team at Birch when we were brainstorming.” Heaven it was when the coupled walked down the aisle in front of family and friends in October 2025.

Planners: YSD Events

Hair: Senada Ceka

Makeup: Lauren D’Amelio

Dress: Zuhair Murad

Jewelry: Raineri Jewelers

Photographer: Jonathan Connolly

Entertainment: Rock With U

Floral and Decor: Birch Event Design

Invitations and Stationary: Windmill Paper Boutique

Videographer: Sculpting with Time

Content Creator: Follow the Bride