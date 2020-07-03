As you begin your research into how to spend a weekend in Nashville, you will undoubtedly run across a myriad of advertisements for party bikes, wild bars for bachelorette celebrations and stores boasting “buy 1, get 2 free” cowboy boot deals. While Music City’s mini Vegas vibe is spilled through a short stretch of blocks on Broadway, the real Nashville is far more exciting, luxurious and down right cool. Below, we have collected the best eateries, cocktail lounges and boutiques to explore during your stay in Tennessee.

Friday Afternoon:

Check into the Bobby Hotel, Nashville’s newest luxury lodging that is the perfect blend of southern hospitality and rockstar edge. The walls are adorned with unique artwork by the legendary lyricist Bernie Taupin that calls to Nashville’s iconic music scene. The best part of the Bobby? Their mascot and constant lovebug, Sasha, the dog who offers the warmest welcome upon arrival.

After check in, dip into the world of country music at Carter Vintage Guitars where authentic antiques line the floor, ready for experienced guests to strom. Stick around for the occasional local musician who will spontaneously pick up one of Carter’s many beautiful instruments and bring the house down.

Friday Evening:

Enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail at Bobby’s Garage, the hidden basement bar beneath the Bobby that gives off some major CBGB’s vibes. Afterwards, take in a show at the historic Ryman Auditorium where legends such as Johnny Cash and Neil Young have recorded live performances.

Saturday Morning:

As the bachelorette parties that littered the strip just a few blocks away are recovering from the previous evening out, take advantage of a quiet morning at Bobby’s rooftop pool for some Vitamin D and a poolside cocktail. Don’t be alarmed by the Greyhound bus perched on the side of the rooftop for additional seating–it’s supposed to be there.

Saturday Afternoon:

Indulge in a few authentic southern delicacies at the Anthony Bourdain-approved Pinewood Social. Their signature chicken and biscuits is the cure for all that ails you. Take a post brunch stroll to Hatch Show Print, the original printing press churning out handbills and music posters since the 1880’s. Today, they are producing beautiful, hand printed posters of all kinds and have an exquisite gallery to peruse.

Saturday Evening:

Urban Cowboy’s spectacular cocktails are only rivaled by its breathtaking Victorian establishment. Enjoy one, or two, artfully crafted cocktails before heading to dinner down the road at Butcher and Bee for shareable plates that bridge southern fusion beautifully.

Sunday Morning:

Enjoy a farewell brunch at L.A. Jackson’s rooftop bar and eatery. Take in the last glimpses of the Nashville skyline while indulging in a few of the restaurant’s specialities like skillet coffee cake or french toast.

Sunday Afternoon:

Board a plane home with a new country rock playlist loaded on your Spotify.