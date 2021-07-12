Enveloped in breathtaking panoramic views, bucolic upstate New York has long attracted visitors but, until now, hasn’t had many high-end resorts and hotels to call its own. From acres of sublime nature to luxurious spas that will revitalize your mind and body, our favorite new Catskills retreats will transform your summer vacation. Herewith, the newest hotels, resorts and lodges ready for you to add to your next itinerary.

Callicoon Hills in Callicoon Center, New York

You’d never suspect that the newly renovated Callicoon Hills is just a two-hour drive from New York City. The 65-room resort offers guests a sanctuary in the countryside with a restaurant, bar and coffee shop and massive pool. The 4,000-square-foot barn is rustic and chic, making it an ideal venue for summer events.

The Chatwal Lodge in Bethel, New York

Experience privacy, luxury and relaxation at The Chatwal Lodge at The Chapin Estate in the Catskills. The new property’s 10 suites and a tent and treehouse accommodation all feature private patios that overlook the 1,000-acre Toronto Reservoir, creating the perfect view to start your day. Designed by architect Steve Dubrovsky, the resort offers a rugged, Adirondack-chic aesthetic that complements the natural splendor of its unspoiled surroundings. Activities range from kayaking and fly-fishing in the on-property trout stream to a luxurious spa featuring Ayurvedic wellness treatments.

Inness in Accord, New York

Inness, the new 40-room (28 cabins and a 12-room farmhouse) escape tucked away in the Hudson Valley, was thoughtfully designed to reflect the natural landscape of its surroundings while incorporating contemporary amenities for its guests and members. Featuring grounds designed by landscape designer Miranda Brooks and architecture and interiors by restaurateur and architect Taavo Somer (of Freemans fame) and Post Company, respectively, Inness boasts 225 acres with inviting paths to explore and charming coves to relax in. After an afternoon on the nine-hole golf course, the property’s restaurant, adorned with vintage rugs and decor, serves an all-day menu inspired by local, seasonal ingredients.

The Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve in Eldred, New York

Across the sprawling 600 acres of land The Eldred Preserve sits on in Sullivan County, guests will discover off-the-grid relaxation and fine dining. The Bradstan Boutique Hotel boasts 28 rooms, while the Old Homestead Restaurant is an expansive steakhouse with a plethora of indoor and outdoor seating options. With private walking trails, kayaks, paddle boats and canoes on offer and a state-of-the-art fitness studio and stunning pool to follow, you’ll never have to leave the property.

Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, New York

Nestled in the heart of the Hudson River Valley surrounded by pristine natural beauty sits the newly opened Hutton Brickyards retreat. With private cabins and cottages ornamented with luxurious linens, apothecary bath amenities and a personal in-room service tablet, guests will want for nothing at this Kingston oasis. Choose to recharge on your personal outdoor deck with seasonal cuisine delivered straight to your door or head to the property’s open-air restaurant for a locally-inspired culinary adventure by a wood-burning fireplace.

The Dutchess in Rhinebeck, New York

A 252–acre property with a biodynamic farm and inn in the Hudson Valley town of Rhinebeck is only 90 minutes from Manhattan but feels like a world away. Set along hiking trails, The Dutchess boasts an Inn (with 10 rooms), spa, Guest House (with four bedrooms) and Stone House (with two bedrooms). Zach Wolf (Blue Hill Restaurant at Stone Barns and Locusts on Hudson) is the resident farmer and oversees the crops that the property grows and serves at its onsite restaurant.