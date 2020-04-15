Try Virtual Engagement Ring Shopping

Even during this time of isolation, shutdowns, and overall unease, there is one unstoppable force: love. Many couples, despite all the obstacles, are still getting engaged. But for those who, because of the pandemic, aren’t able to go ring shopping at Tiffany’s for a little blue box right now, jeweler Lauren Addison shares how to shop online for the engagement ring that’ll make her say yes.

Many of Lauren Addison’s past clientele have either lived out-of-state or had schedules that wouldn’t allow for shopping on their lunch hours. Now, her customers are sheltering-in-place. For Addison though, that same concept–a virtual engagement ring shopping experience–is business as usual. “This is nothing new to the jewelry industry where clients worldwide consistently shop online, via Instagram/DM, text message, and email,” the brand says. “At Lauren Addison, our virtual concierge services streamline the diamond engagement ring process, saving our clients both time and money, while ensuring a seamless (and safe) experience.”

“Our virtual availability provides you the same one-on-one level of service you would come to expect in a fine jewelry salon,” the brand says. So how does it work? First, your jeweler will educate you on a diamond’s 4Cs–carat, color, clarity, and cut–before discussing your budget and design preferences. Lauren herself will then select three to five diamonds for your examination, emailing you GIA certificates and high-resolution photos and/or videos of each. After a diamond has been chosen, you will be given a 3D digital rendering of your ring. “Upon approval, we will move forward with production in our NYC workshop and in a few short weeks you will have a beautifully crafted bespoke diamond engagement ring.”

“Despite location or the new working from home norm, life’s special moments will continue and we are (virtually) here to help clients celebrate new engagements, birthdays, anniversaries and other life milestones,” Lauren Addison says, with a romantic hopefulness we could all use right now.