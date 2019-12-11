Shop 7 Classic Blue Engagement Rings
Why not make Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year your something blue?
Written by Brinley Knopf
Tiffany Three Stone Engagement Ring in Platinum, price upon request, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com.
Natural Blue Sapphire Ring in White Gold, $3,999, JARED, jared.com.
Panthère de Cartier Ring in Platinum, $126,000, CARTIER, cartier.com.
Sapphire Novato Ring in Platinum, $5,500, TRUMPET & HORN, trumpetandhorn.com.
Winston™ Cluster Sapphire and Diamond Ring in Platinum, price upon request, HARRY WINSTON, harrywinston.com.
Ashoka® Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum, $14,900, KWIAT, kwiat.com.
Sonate Solitaire Ring in Platinum, $113,000, VAN CLEEF & ARPELS, vancleefarpels.com.