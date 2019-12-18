This Laguna Beach Hotel Was Renovated This Year

If you need inspiration for your next getaway, look no further. Montage Laguna Beach, set on a coastal bluff above the Pacific, is a scenic getaway that’s been welcoming guests for 16 years. But the resort has gotten a complete refresh, making it prime time to book a visit now.

If you haven’t visited, you should know that Laguna Beach is more than just an iconic MTV show. (Yes, I said iconic.) It’s an idyllic escape filled with beautiful water views, amazing surfing, and incredible gardens. Basically, it’s paradise. So what can you expect with the Montage Laguna Beach? To start, the great guestrooms. The 253 guest accommodations, including suites and bungalows, have been given a new redesign in 2019 with muted, beachy tones accented by bright pops of color like blue and chartreuse for a cool take on true Californian style. With a focus on sustainability, even the amenities have gotten a refresh, including plush robes by The Madison Collection, a luxury linen manufacturer founded on eco-commerce and sustainably produced products, and sustainable candles designed locally by Laguna Candles, with a scent made just for Montage Laguna Beach. (If you’re like me you know that good robes are a must when picking a hotel for a vacation. I want to feel r-e-l-a-x-e-d.)

Not only did the interior get an upgrade, but the guest programs did too. And they are well worth trying out. First, head to the newly redone Lobby Lounge, where the resort has a new cocktail program using its own fresh-pressed juices. (So you can feel healthy and get your fair share of booze. Win-win!) You can continue this “healthy cocktail” tradition outside, as the resort refreshed its Mosaic Pool

cabanas to include individual herb gardens between each cabana, where bartenders can incorporate your favorite herbs into poolside cocktails. Make sure to also order some dishes at Montage Laguna’s signature restaurant, Studio. The Studio Garden is on-site, where ingredients for your meals, cocktails, and even spa treatments come from. And new to the property is a tea garden that allows guests to choose from sustainable tea leaves to make custom blends. So many gardens, so little time.

Another peak upgrade? The Spa Montage. It’s partnered with Swiss-skincare brand Valmont to give you the Masterpiece Facial—a facial that includes the power of a dual cleansing process with six masks, including a complete collagen treatment for the face, neck, chest, and eyes. (It’s pretty magical.)

Here’s to more relaxation on beaches in 2020.

To book head to MontageHotels.com/LagunaBeach. Rooms start at $845.