The Weekender: Sedona, Arizona

Sedona has long been a spiritual sanctuary for travelers seeking to ground themselves and recharge the soul. Rumored to be positioned on several vortices, the red rock city is a natural hub for wellness and existential reflection. Dotting the charming uptown area are a slew of restaurants, spas, artful shops, and passionate performers to explore. The vibe of this small Arizona city is tranquil. Time moves a bit slower, the sun shines a little brighter, and the locals are genuinely happy to host you in their little slice of heaven. See below for our top suggestions on where to stay, where to eat and what to do in Sedona.

Where to Stay:

Check into the woodsy wonder of L’Auberge de Sedona. Located just one mile from uptown, this elegant resort feels as though it stands alone amidst its majestic landscape. Surrounded by picturesque red rocks, the sprawling hotel is perched on the banks of Oak Creek creating a natural oasis of relaxation. Travel the winding paths to a private cabin with bespoke amenities such as an outdoor shower and wood burning fireplace. Early risers are treated a light yoga session and an opportunity to feed L’Auberge’s resident ducks.

Where to Eat:

Cress on Oak Creek, located in L’Auberge de Sedona, is an unforgettable dining experience tucked into a fairytale setting. Chef Franck Desplechin is at the helm of the restaurant, driving an incredible french fusion menu using locally foraged ingredients and paired perfectly with wine selections from around the world. For a Latin inspired meal, Mariposa is the southwest inspired restaurant that embodies the rustic flavors of the area. Homemade empanadas, ceviche, and fresh fish dishes are crafted by local Chef Lisa Dahl, who has been delighting guests with her culinary talents for nearly twenty years.

What to Do:

Experience the red rocks of Sedona up close and personal with Pink® Jeep® Tours. The renowned southwestern adventure company offers several tours that are equal parts beautiful and adrenaline pumping. The Broken Arrow/Scenic Rim Tour is the most popular and gives riders the opportunity to experience the most popular Sedona sites, including several film locations. If you are lucky enough to have a tour guide like veteran Mike McCormack, they will take you through the rich history of the area, highlight the extraordinary wildlife, and snap a few fun photos along the way. Each customized pink Jeep is outfitted to crawl over these rock formations, providing for the best views in Sedona.

If climbing up rock walls in a custom jeep doesn’t hit the spot, hiking any one of Sedona’s beautiful trails will. Airport Mesa, Cathedral Rock, and Devil’s Bridge are some local favorites for the breathtaking views.

Where to Shop:

A trip to at least one crystal shop is a must while visiting red rock country. The Sedona Crystal Vortex shop is a great place to pick up a few stones and learn about the properties they possess. The helpful staff is at the ready to guide you through your first experience. Drift through Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village and get to know the heart of the city through artistic expression and local delicacies. Lastly, pay a visit to the Center for the New Age for a truly unique experience built around Sedona’s metaphysical legacy.