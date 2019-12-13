The Weekender: Palmetto Bluff

Each year, hundreds of food-obsessed travelers flock to Palmetto Bluff–a 20,000 acre stretch of South Carolina Lowcountry nestled between Savannah and Hilton Head Island–to celebrate the South’s most treasured culinary gems set to a weekend-long live soundtrack. Music to Your Mouth has just wrapped its 13th year, complete with a surprise concert by Daughtry and back-to-back dining events (including Champagne and caviar cruises, endless tastings, and a biscuit brunch); between meals, guests took turns test driving Audi’s new electric models around the sprawling and immaculately landscaped neighborhood, biding time until the next helping (there was truly no shortage). The event was a fleeting highlight, but throughout the year, Palmetto Bluff is a reason to visit in itself–protected and maintained by a dedicated conservancy, there’s rich history to be discovered at every turn. Here’s how to make the most of your visit at any time of year.

Where to Stay:

At any given time, many who can be found on property are either part-time or full-time residents (you can buy or build a mansion on property, too, if you feel like it), but for those just popping by for a visit, Montage Palmetto Bluff is the way to go. A centerpiece of the neighborhood, Montage offers its classic brand of luxury in the form of inn accommodations and various homes with endless photo opps inside and out.

Where to Eat:

If you’re in town for Music to Your Mouth, your itinerary will be full of drinking and dining, but either way, you won’t want to miss out on Montage Palmetto Bluff’s world-class restaurants. Buffalo’s is an idyllic all-day Southern spot in Wilson Village–you’ll want to stop here for a leisurely lunch at least once, gazing at the May River from the comfort of the porch or patio. At Octagon inside the Inn, you’ll get all the bells and whistles of a classic upscale hotel bar without the pretentiousness, so make this your spot for cocktails and bar bites before or after dinner. Canteen and Cole’s are located in Moreland Village and offer a more modern feel, ideal for grab-and-go and elevated comfort food, respectively. Lastly, River House Lounge on Village Park Square is a go-to for fireside cocktails, Canoe Club offers locally-sourced coastal fare on the water, and Fore & Aft’s Mexican-accented daily lunch by the avian sanctuary is not to be missed.

What to Do:

Firstly, you’ll want to rent a bike to get around and explore the area––there’s lots to be seen, and while you can certainly stroll, it’s good to have another (read: faster) mode of transport at your fingertips if you don’t have a car or golf cart to get around in. And be sure to check out the robust year-round event calendar to see what’s scheduled during your visit (in addition to Music to Your Mouth in the fall, think holiday celebrations, a half marathon, family golf, field sports, and much more).

At any given time, you can experience Montage Palmetto Bluff’s many regular offerings, such as yachting, equestrian experiences, shooting, and more, either on your own or as part of a customized itinerary by the concierge team. Needless to say, you’ll never be hungry or bored here.

