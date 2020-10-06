Connecting With NYC-Based Designer Sasha Bikoff

For New York City–based designer Sasha Bikoff’s first surface collection, she chose to partner with American mosaic studio New Ravenna, a producer of stunning handcrafted tiles. “Mosaics and tile are special creative art forms that have been around for centuries,” says Bikoff. “I loved the idea of creating something completely uni­que, something that I have never seen before and something that connects to textiles that we see in fashion but also feels classic Americana.”

The collection started with bandana tiles—the classic textile made into surfaces. “From this idea, I continued on this journey of exploring the Americas, and that’s where the map print and celestial sphere pattern came in, and then the Victorian laces, which act as a more feminine counterpart to the bandanas,” explains the Elle Decor A-List designer of her process. In her work, Bikoff always pays homage to the past through a fresh lens, and New Ravenna was the ideal partner.

“These designs are chic, timeless and innovative at the same time,” says David Meitus, owner of Studium, a surfaces showroom in the A&D Building in New York City that is a purveyor of the collection. “New Ravenna has tapped some of design’s most creative names to partner with, which keeps driving this iconic brand forward.” The handcrafted tiles are classically made, but the brand doesn’t shy away from eccentric patterns.

“I dreamt something up and they executed it a way I never thought imaginable, where the colors, designs, proportions and textures were right on the money,” says Bikoff. The designer is using the map print on one wall in a bathroom of her East Hampton house and the bandana print in indigo in the guest bathroom. Aside from bathrooms, the tiles would work well as a backsplash or as a special accent floor. “I would say it’s a very universal application,” says Bikoff. “Some designs are colorful and others are neutral, but they all feel bold and special.”

The collection is available now in New York City at the Studium showroom at the A&D Building, studiumnyc.com.